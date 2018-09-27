The Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber recently honored three of its members for their service to the community and its customers.

Gene Carbona, owner of The Barn at Silver Oaks Estate. Gene and his wife Veronica Carbona received the Entrepreneur Award for transforming an old Winthrop barn into one of the country’s premier wedding and event destinations.

Brian Ketchen, who owns Dave’s Appliance, Inc. with his brothers, Mike and Scott, received the Dynasty Award for providing extraordinary customer service since 1970.

Theresa Kerchner, director of Kennebec Land Trust, and her organization received the Public Service Award for their dedication to preserve land for public use and recreation in Central Maine.

For more information, contact the chamber at 377-8020 or [email protected].

