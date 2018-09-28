Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Jean Bird and Paul Jones, Fred Letourneau and David Lock placed second, Paul Sherman and Paul Mitnik tied with Stefanie Barley and Nina Mendall for third place.

Winners on Thursday were Fred and Lorry Letourneau, Marilyn Ware and Martha Morrill placed second, and David Offer and Ben Lund placed third.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

FAIRFIELD VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS

FAIRFIELD — The Veterans of Foreign Wars winners on Monday were Peggy Thompson and Anita Lepage, Ed and Joyce Rushton placed second, Carroll and Audrey Harding placed third.

Cribbage begins at 6 p.m. every Monday The cost is $7 per person.

For more information, call Darlene Robbins at 716-1468.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winner on Wednesday was April Napolitano, Gene Murray placed second, and Sally Foster placed third.

Bridge winners on Thursday was David Lathe, Sharon Todd placed second and Pat Leach placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice, Wilma Pouliot and Carmen Landry placed second, Anita Mathieu and Peggy Thompson placed third, Madeline Poulin and Lee Lenfest placed fourth, and Louie Violette and Frances Roy placed fifth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

