South Portland police have identified the Southern Maine Community College students involved in a fatal single-car crash earlier this week.

Patrick Donaghue, 20, of Wilton, was a passenger in the car and died as a result of the crash. The driver was William Blanchard, 18, of Gorham. He survived.

Patrick Donaghue, 20, Wilton was killed in a crash near the entrance to Bug Light Park on Monday night, Sept. 24, 2018. The driver was William Blanchard, 18, Gotham, and the crash is still under investigation. Photo courtesy of South Portland police Related Headlines SMCC student dies in South Portland crash

Police say Blanchard called police around 9:21 p.m. Monday to report the crash near the entrance to Bug Light Park. The car reportedly left the roadway and crashed through a wooden guardrail before coming to a stop in the grass in the park. Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Donaghue, who was a student at Southern Maine Community College, was unconscious inside the car when first responders arrived. He was pronounced dead at about 3:30 a.m. at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

South Portland Detective Sgt. Christopher Todd said earlier in the week that the driver has been cooperative, but Todd declined to say whether the young man consented to give blood or breath samples. It is standard practice statewide in all fatal motor vehicle crashes to test any driver involved for the presence of alcohol or drugs.

Todd said Friday that the State Police are helping with the reconstruction, and a vehicle autopsy is anticipated. Once the investigation is finished, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office will make the final decision about whether Blanchard will face criminal charges.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: