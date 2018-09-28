The 10th Fly Like an Eagle 5K Run/Walk will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Erskine Academy, 309 Windsor Road in South China.

Proceeds will benefit the Class of 2019 as well as Erskine’s 2018 School Spirit Challenge. Participants who register by Sunday, Oct. 7, will be guaranteed an official race T-shirt. In addition to runners and walkers of all ages, this is a dog friendly event so well-behaved and leashed dogs are welcome.

Interested participants can register online at runreg.com (for a small additional fee) or email Betsy Benner at [email protected].

