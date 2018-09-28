The Prayer Shawl Ministry, a knitting and crocheting group, will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Randolph United Methodist Church, at 16 Asbury St., for their projects and fellowship. Participants may give their shawl to their own church or a loved one; patterns are available.
For more information, call Nancy Strout at 767-3024.
