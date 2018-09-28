IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 2:32 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Main Street.

2:45 p.m., a theft was reported on Meadow Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 3:41 p.m., an assault was reported on Mud Run Road.

3:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Run Road.

7:16 p.m., a report of debris in the roadway or dumping was made on Hill Road.

11:58 p.m., a report of debris in the roadway or dumping was made on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 8:56 a.m., a burglary was reported on Piscataqua Lane.

IN DENNISTOWN PLANTATION, Thursday at 12:28 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Holeb Road.

2:40 p.m., an ATV or snowmobile problem was reported on Main Street.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 2:31 p.m., a scam complaint was made on River Road.

IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 9:46 a.m., mischief was reported on East Shore Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 9:45 a.m., a theft was reported on Hutchins Road.

10:09 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Skowhegan Road.

1:19 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Norridgewock Road.

3:22 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Gordon Place.

9:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was made on Oakland Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:11 p.m., a report of theft by fraud was reported on Adams Circle.

4:36 p.m., a report of theft by fraud was reported in University of Maine at Farmington Parking Lot 18.

4:42 p.m., a report of vandalism and criminal mischief was made on High Street.

Friday at 12:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 10:39 p.m., a power line was reported down and arcing on Carrabassett Drive.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 3:38 p.m., trespassing was reported on Templin Drive.

Friday at 7:32 a.m., mischief was reported on Ferry Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 6:17 a.m., a theft was reported on Fairfield Street.

12:37 p.m., a theft was reported on South Alpine Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 5:56 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 4:39 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

7:49 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on North Avenue.

8:13 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Chandler Street.

4:18 p.m., a report of negotiating a worthless instrument was made on Water Street.

5:05 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on West Front Street.

7:04 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Sunrise Drive.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 7:03 a.m., a theft was reported on Spring Street.

12:16 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Glendale Street.

12:36 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Weston Avenue.

7:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:14 a.m., a theft was reported at JFK Plaza.

1:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

1:08 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Colby Street.

3:48 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Lincoln Street.

3:56 p.m., a burglary was reported on Green Street.

4:55 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Street.

5:30 p.m., noise was reported on May Street.

6:21 p.m., noise was reported on King Court.

10:42 p.m., a fight was reported on Ash Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:35 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Carter Memorial Drive.

7:34 p.m., a report was made of debris in the roadway or dumping on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 1:35 p.m., Christopher Lee Greenleaf, 32, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

12:36 p.m., Michelle R. Knight, 33, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Troy Michael Wyman, 46, of Starks, was arrested on a probation violation.

6:20 a.m., Ross Davis Correia, 27, of Sangerville, was arrested on a probation violation.

9:45 a.m., Richard Roland Romano, 54, of Athens, was arrested on two charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of cocaine.

12:08 p.m., James Allen Garnett, 32, transient, was arrested on six warrants.

5:10 p.m., Jacob Macdonald, 18, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, fighting, driving to endanger and violating condition of release.

8:51 p.m., Damien Mantha, 40, of Skowhegan, was arrested on six warrants.

Friday at 11:15 a.m. Meltiah Bourne Greene, 21, of Madison, was arrested on two warrants.

