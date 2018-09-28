The Waterville Public Library will host “Nosh & Knock Off 2018: Literary Larceny,” an interactive evening of mystery and magic, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the library, at 73 Elm St., in Waterville.

This fundraiser will feature some of the region’s most illustrious and remarkable theatrical talent, and a script written by and directed by a local actress/author.

The plot for this year’s mystery is quite different from past years — as it is being written especially for the Waterville Public Library and this performance. Attendees can find themselves attending a grand party filled with colorful characters that have magically popped out of their favorite books in the library. But someone has stolen Dorothy of Oz’s magical silver slippers — and participants need to help a team of detectives from the world’s most treasured stories solve the mystery before the thief or thieves get away. Was it Severus Snape from the Harry Potter books? The Mad Hatter from Wonderland? Lady Macbeth from Shakespeare’s greatest masterpiece? Oh, the humanity!

“Nosh & Knock Off 2018: Literary Larceny” is the third Nosh & Knock Off fundraiser held by the library. The mystery performance is being scripted and directed for the Waterville Public Library by local artist, actor and writer, Emilienne Ouellette, of Oakland. A graduate from Messalonskee High School, Ouellette also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from the University of Maine at Augusta.

The cast of community actors includes Zach Dickey, Philip Hobby, Shannon Thurston, Nate Towne, Bee Tyler, Tim Croce and Emilienne Ouellette.

Team leaders include Sarah Johnson, Juli Brooks, Pamela Smith, Theros Smith, Bart Shattuck, Jeralyn Shattuck, Madame Marie Cormier, Katie Libold, Lauren Ouellette and Samantha Delorie.

Refreshments will be provided by Acadia Cakes, Amici’s Cucina, Christopher Hastings Confections, Last Unicorn, Meridians, Parsonage House and Shipyard Brewing.

Epic sponsors: Choice Investments.

Ballad sponsors: O’Keefe Dental and Smiles for Maine Orthodontics by Dr. Charlie Ruff.

Sonnet sponsors: Day’s Jewelers, KeyBank, Lavender Designs and Shipyard Brewing Company.

Haiku sponsors: Kennebec Federal Savings Bank, MaineGeneral Health, Mark and John Nale Law Offices and People’s United Bank.

Limerick sponsors: Pro Moving Maine.

Couplet sponsors: Camden National Bank — Waterville Main Street Branch and Care and Comfort.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and will be promoted as they are confirmed on the library’s website, advertising and social media channels. Call 2680-2611 or email [email protected] for more information. This interactive mystery theater production, starring members of the community and cast members on loan from the Waterville Opera House, is the Waterville Public Library’s largest annual fundraiser with all proceeds from the event going directly to the library.

The cost to attend is $40 per person and includes a array of libations and refreshments. For tickets, visit wplnk18.eventbrite.com.

For more information, call the library at 680-2611 or email [email protected]. This is a 21-plus event.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: