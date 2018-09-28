MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is warning waterfowl hunters who use retrieving dogs about potentially harmful algae blooms.

Officials said the blue-green algae blooms can emit neurotoxins that harm dogs. State aquatic biologist Angela Shambaugh said in a statement people shouldn’t let pets swim in areas “where water is discolored” or where there’s “foam, scum or mats of cyanobacteria on the water’s surface.”

Authorities say hunters should check water conditions before hunting.

The regular season for duck and goose hunting begins Oct. 13.

