FARMINGTON — The Gold LEAF Institute Senior College at University of Maine Farmington will hold its 2018 Fall/Winter Term Kickoff from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, 130 Quebec St.

Course registrations will take place from 4 to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Gold LEAF is a member-run organization that promotes lifelong learning. Membership is open to anyone 50 or older, and to spouse/partner regardless of age.

For more information, call 778-7063, email [email protected], or visit goldleafinstitute.org.

