BIDDEFORD — Biddeford police are investigating a report of an assault against a 30-year-old man on Friday.

Biddeford police responded to 21 Orchard St. in Biddeford to a report of aggravated assault at 10:49 a.m. Friday, Deputy Chief Joanne Fisk said in a written statement.

The victim of the alleged crime sustained non-life threatening injuries, she said, and was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Few details on the incident have been released.

“At this time we will be releasing nothing further as this is still an active investigation,” Fisk said Friday afternoon. “I will not release any info on type of injury or possible weapon used.”

“There have been no arrests,” she said.

