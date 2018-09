IN ANSON, Friday at 1:50 p.m., theft was reported on New Portland Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:13 a.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

9:34 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

10:14 a.m., theft was reported on North Street.

10:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Senator Way.

12:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Boothby Street.

1:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smith Street.

2 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Melville Street.

6 p.m., harassment was reported on New England Road.

6:34 p.m., theft was reported on Page Street.

6:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boothby Street.

7:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 12:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

1:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

1:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported at the intersection of Hancock and Sewall streets.

1:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

4:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

IN BENTON, Friday at 10:54 p.m., a complaint of loud noise was made at Asher Farms mobile home park.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 1:08 p.m., theft was reported on Newhall Street.

1:11 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

3:45 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Main Street.

4:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Woodman Avenue.

9:05 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Valley Farms Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 10:04 a.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Wilton Road.

3:30 p.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 3:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street and Sawtelle Lane.

7:58 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

9:36 a.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 8:54 p.m., auto theft was reported on Crosby Street.

Saturday at 7:02 a.m, mischief was reported on Brown Road.

IN JAY, Friday at 4:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Jay Hill Road.

7 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Church Street.

7:08 p.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Franklin Road and Depot Street.

7:09 p.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

Saturday at 7:34 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Church Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 2:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Shusta Road.

2:35 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Dore Lane.

6:16 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 8:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dodlin Road.

Saturday at 9:17 a.m., vandalism was reported on Ferry Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:37 a.m., a case involving sex offenses was reported on Fairfield Street.

11:55 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Williams Court.

12:08 p.m., burglary was reported on Williams Court.

3:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 2:26 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

4:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

4:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 9:20 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Hamilton Terrace.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 11:53 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Water Street.

3:04 p.m., assault was reported on French Street.

3:05 p.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on East River Road.

4:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Island Avenue.

5:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Island Avenue.

10:29 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

11:21 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN STARKS, Friday at 4:51 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Mayhew Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

11:21 a.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at The Concourse.

1:53 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Colby Street.

2:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Place.

2:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

4:09 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Linden Street.

6:59 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

10:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cool Street.

Saturday at 12:22 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on May Street.

1:42 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Abbott Street.

1:52 a.m., a fight was reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 6:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

10:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wiken Lane.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Garand Street.

3:02 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:54 a.m., Darrell S. Hanson, 37, of West Gardiner, was arrested on Capitol Street on a warrant and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.

3:33 p.m., Joseph Leo Shaw, 35, of Manchester, was arrested on Union Street on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 11:09 a.m., Calem M. Smith, 21, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

9:42 p.m., Scott Webber, 35, of Farmington, was arrested and charged with trafficking in prison contraband and operating a vehicle while his license was suspended or revoked for operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:17 p.m., Nicholas Ray Withee, 30, of West Etna, was arrested on a warrant.

4:27 p.m., Beau R. McCormick, 37, a transient, was arrested for a probation violation.

5:20 p.m., Charles Russell Deviller, 40, of Hartland, was arrested and charged with attaching false plates and operating after suspension.

7:26 p.m., Brian Campbell, 45, of Canton, began serving a sentence for operating under the inflluence.

9:31 p.m., Tammy J. Dyer, 57, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 12:27 a.m., Jason Francis Annis, 34, of Shawmut, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and unpaid restitution involving criminal mischief.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:58 p.m., Jennifer Swett, 29, of Winslow, was arrested and charged with OUI.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:50 p.m., Richard J. Coakley, 60, of Vienna, was summonsed on a charge of theft on Cony Street.

9:04 p.m., Stanley M. Piper III, 35, of Augusta, was summonsed on charges of unlawful possession of drugs.

