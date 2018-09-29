WATERVILLE — Nora Buck had four goals to lead Lawrence past Waterville 5-0 in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference field hockey action Saturday.

Macie Larouche added the other goal for Lawrence (8-3-0) and Marian Zawistowski made three saves.

Yuliya Maquette stopped 12 shots for Waterville (2-9-0).

SKOWHEGAN 6, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Emily Reichenbach scored twice to lead the host Indians to the KVAC win.

Adella Foss, Lizzie York, Kayla Furbush and Brooklyn Hubbard added a goal apiece for Skowhegan (11-0-0). Lexi Michonski had three assists and Maliea Kelso added two.

Lillie Stone made 22 saves for Camden Hills (2-7-1).

MARANACOOK 2, LINCOLN 0: Abby Jacques scored two goals to lead the Black Bears to the KVAC B win in Newcastle.

Grace Batchelder added an assist for Maranacook (4-5-0) and Alyssa Pratt made seven saves.

Jenna Leeman made 12 saves for the Eagles (2-9-0).

MESSALONSKEE 5, OXFORD HILLS 0: Autumn Littlefield recorded two goals and an assist to lead Messalonskee to a shutout.

The Eagles led 3-0 at the midpoint. Megan Quirion contributed two assists, one in each half for Messalonskee.

Goalie Madison Day made four saves for the Vikings, while goalies Rylie Genest and Julia Vigue combined for a single save for Messalonskee in the winning effort.

BOYS SOCCER

WATERVILLE 3, LAWRENCE 2: Conrad Ayers, Chris Williams and Adam Livshits each scored a goal to lead the host Purple Panthers to the KVAC win.

Ethan Nurick added four saves for Waterville (4-6-1).

Alex Owens scored both goals for Lawrence (1-8-0) while Dylan Hardenburg made five saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

WATERVILLE 7, LAWRENCE 1: Ella Moody scored twice to lead the host Purple Panthers to the KVAC win.

Hannah LeClair, Paige St. Pierre, Danica Serdjenian, Lauren Smith and Jayda Murray also scored for Waterville (6-5-0).

Jaylin Woods had the goal for Lawrence (1-8-0).

BRUNSWICK 3, SKOWHEGAN 1: Anna Kousky netted two goals, and Alexis Guptil added a third, for a Brunswick victory in Skowhegan.

Emma Banks and Isabella Banks had assists for the Dragons, while Jessie Parker tallied the Skowhegan (4-5-1) goal.

Aisley Snell had nine saves for Brunswick (8-0-1), and Jordan Boone 13 for the Indians.

