BRONX, NEW YORK — Cory Brandon was 15 of 30 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Husson football team to a 35-21 victory over SUNY Maritime on Saturday.

Kyle Gaudet had five receptons for 135 yards and two touchdowns for Husson (2-2). Miece Loureiro had 127 rushing yards on 30 carries and a touchdown. Quan Soyini also returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown for the Eagles.

SUNY Maritime (2-2) quarterback Thomas Wright had 278 passing yards and three touchdowns.

MIDDLEBURY 31, COLBY 14: Matt Hersch passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough for the Mules, who fell to Middlebury in Waterville.

Jake Schwern ran for 76 yards on 30 carries for Colby (0-3). Ethan Smith had three receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown.

TUFTS 47, BATES 14: Ryan McDonald ran for 161 yards and scored a touchdown to lead the Jumbos to a win over the Bobcats in Somerville, Massachusetts.

McDonald also threw for 207 yards and had two touchdown passes for Tufts (3-0). Dom Borelli added 73 yards rushing and a touchdown for Tufts the Jumbos.

Kody Greenhalgh had six receptions for 77 yards a touchdown for Bates (0-3).

AMHERST 24, BOWDOIN 14: Austin McCrum passed for 242 yards and two touchdowns as the Polar Bears fell to the Mammoths in Brunswick.

Griff Stalcup had 11 receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown for Bowdoin (0-2).

Ollie Eberth passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns for Amherst (2-0).

WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE 30, MAINE MARITIME 7: Dominic Casale had six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown as the Mariners dropped their homecoming game to the Engineers in Castine.

Bailey Sawyer had 128 passing yards and a touchdown for Maine Maritime (0-4).

Sean McAllen had 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns for WPI (3-2).

NICHOLS 42, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 24: Ryan Gaboury had seven receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns, but the Nor’easters fell to the Bison in Dudley, Massachusetts.

Brian Peters passed for 155 yards and two touchdowns for UNE (0-3).

Jacob Duffrene ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns for Nichols (3-2).

