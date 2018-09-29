CORAL GABLES, Fla. — At a voter registration rally Friday, fired-up former first lady Michelle Obama urged a predominantly youthful crowd at the University of Miami to “take their power back” and bridge the gap between frustration over the political climate and “actually doing something about it.”

After a celeb-studded program that included former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, gospel singer Erica Campbell and “Key & Peele” star Keegan-Michael Key, Obama ticked off a litany of dismal statistics about low voter turnout, especially during midterm elections like the ones coming up in November.

Americans cast more votes than ever in the 2008 election, but even so, more than 80 million still didn’t vote.

“When a huge chunk of the population sits out of the process, why are we surprised when our politics don’t reflect our values?” she asked.

