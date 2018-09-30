It’s no coincidence that Charles Todorich used the phrase “mind numbingly idiotic” — those were my sentiments exactly when I arrived at his column’s muddled conclusion (“Maine Compass: The disaster that is the modern Democratic Party began 50 years ago in Chicago,” Sept. 20). Much of the column is fixated around protest, and while fascist regimes throughout history have hated and repressed protest, I assure you it is alive and well here in the United States. We have the right to express ourselves, whether we are saluting the flag, kneeling for the anthem, reciting the pledge, or speaking out against the government. If you don’t believe in kneeling for the anthem, then stand; that is your choice as a free American. People have fought and died for you to have this choice, and you should respect their sacrifice.

It is ignorant to denigrate a person by comparing their personality to the “persona and gravitas of the captain of a high school cheerleading squad.” Cheerleading is a legitimate sport filled with people that train hard and work as a team. Not only do they support other sports teams but they compete against other squads, which requires athleticism and determination.

Does Todorich feel like a football captain has more persona and gravitas? That would be the sexism that he is trying to dismiss as a fabrication. The cheerleader analogy is telling of the writer’s antiquated world view, one that is stuck reminiscing on a 50-year-gone political convention, one that by most measures was an extreme case of police overreach and brutality more than it was a statement against the follies of protest.

Racism, imperialism, sexism and yes, homophobia are alive and well in America, but they don’t define America. The good ones among us, the true patriots, will demand and fight for a better America, one that addresses these evils instead of denigrating those who have the courage to stand against them.

Adam Turner

Augusta

