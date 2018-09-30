After reading about the case of John Williams, the man accused of murdering Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Eugene Cole, I’m pretty upset about our court system. There won’t be hearing for the accused until Feb. 28, 2019, and no trial until June? Seems to me that all of this is taking a little bit too long.

Williams was caught on the camera of Cole’s patrol camera. It seems to me he’s guilty. So why spend all the taxpayers’ money on keeping him in jail, feeding him, etc.? Get on with the trial. No need to drag this out more than need be.

I would love to be a judge for one week in each of our 16 counties. I could save a lot of time and money by cleaning out our jails. The judicial system is nothing but a bunch of slaps on the wrist.

It’s time to stop wasting taxpayer money on this long, drawn-out nonsense. Justice should be a little faster, and that includes all crimes, from A to Z.

Boyd W. Fortier

Jackman

