IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monarch Drive.

10:15 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

1:35 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Capitol Street.

1:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

1:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

2:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

3:26 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bangor Street.

3:35 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

6:37 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Riverside Drive.

7:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:45 p.m., theft was reported on Blair Road.

9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:08 p.m., misuse of 911 was reported on Court Street.

10:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

10:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Court Street.

10:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

Sunday at 3:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

Arrest

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:33 p.m., Melissa S. Lettre, 37, of Augusta, was arrested at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Route 3 and charged with operating under the influence.

Summons

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday, a 30-year-old Augusta woman was summoned on a charge of littering on Lincoln Street.

