IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monarch Drive.
10:15 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.
1:35 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Capitol Street.
1:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
1:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
2:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.
3:26 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bangor Street.
3:35 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.
6:37 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Riverside Drive.
7:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:45 p.m., theft was reported on Blair Road.
9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
10:08 p.m., misuse of 911 was reported on Court Street.
10:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.
10:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Court Street.
10:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
Sunday at 3:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
Arrest
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:33 p.m., Melissa S. Lettre, 37, of Augusta, was arrested at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Route 3 and charged with operating under the influence.
Summons
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday, a 30-year-old Augusta woman was summoned on a charge of littering on Lincoln Street.
