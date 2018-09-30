I have known Dennis Keschl for the past several years, and his return to Augusta as state representative will be to the benefit of the people of District 76.

Denny is a military veteran with over 20 years of service. He served in a high-level position at the Maine Public Utilities Commission and two terms in the Maine House of Representatives. Denny has served as our town manager here in Belgrade twice.

In my position as state representative, I often interact with many of the same people that Denny does, and I often hear about his compassion as a neighbor. He always strives to resolve issues for folks and goes the extra mile, sometimes personally paying a tax bill for someone or helping a college student working two jobs with her tuition (which he never makes public).

Denny’s deep commitment to all of us will make him an outstanding representative.

Rep. Gary Hilliard

Belgrade

