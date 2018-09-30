Tragedy recently shook our neighborhood when an accident occurred that took the life of a dear Unity man and neighbor (“Grandfather killed, child injured in crash while crossing road on lawnmower in Unity,” Sept. 20).

I wish to thank the men and women who rushed to help us and our neighbors that hard, hard day.

Thank you to the dispatcher who took my call and asked me for my address. He calmly gathered information, and I remember asking him to “please send help” and “please hurry.” I was not calm — not at all. But he was. I also could see from my window that others were also calling on cellphones, and the dispatcher let me know more calls about the accident were coming in.

A female officer from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office arrived. We recognized her from helping another couple near our home weeks earlier when they went off the road. Then more Waldo County officers arrived. Not only did the sheriff department show a strong force, but Unity fire department members arrived quickly.

Never have I been so grateful to be part of such a community as Unity. Though it seemed like everything was in slow motion, trucks, SUVs, cars and fire trucks rushed to the scene within minutes to help. Multiple ambulances from our town and other towns soon arrived. EMTs and paramedics tended to those hurt. Neighbors and strangers were there helping, or sometimes just offering their presence and support.

In difficult times, life seems lonely, and it’s hard to see the good in others. Not that day. Good flooded in, just when we needed it to.

Thank you — you are all amazing.

Janet Murch

Unity

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: