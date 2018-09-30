High school marching bands and color guards from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts strutted their stuff while performing rousing music at Old Orchard Beach High School on Saturday as part of the fall season run by the Maine Band Directors’ Association. The bands are rated on various aspects of their performances at shows around Maine leading up to a final competition Oct. 27.

