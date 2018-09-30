Would like to thank the people who have written letters to the editor against the Central Maine Power transmission line project through Maine.

I am one of a few from the Dead River-Flagstaff area who can remember about getting driven from our land and homes by CMP 69 years ago. The project that time was to build a dam and flood the area, which they did. It had been talked about for years, but finally in the 1940s officials from CMP came to the homes of people in Dead River and Flagstaff to buy their land and homes, and told they would have to move. No one was happy that this was happening.

But CMP won that time and flooded the area. I have pictures of the tops of the houses of those who had refused to sell, sticking out of the new lake. I have many sad memories of the whole process. Many men were called there to cut all the trees, and fires got started — we were surrounded by raging fires on more than one occasion; it was not pleasant.

According to the map in the newspaper that shows where this corridor will go through Maine, it will pass near where one of my sons and two of my brothers have camps on Flagstaff Lake. I cannot explain the peace and quiet that is in that area. Perhaps it is because it is near to where I grew up in Flagstaff, but I call it “God’s Country.”

And so my small voice for the wilderness begs you, please don’t let this project become a reality in our beautiful, special state of Maine.

Marilyn Rogers-Bull

Solon

