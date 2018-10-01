The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley will host its first Harvest Dash and Scarecrow Stroll at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8, starting at the MaineGeneral Gardiner Campus at 150 Dresden Ave. in Gardiner.

Registration for the race will begin at 7 a.m. Scarecrow Stroll registration will begin at 10 a.m. at the Common.

The Harvest Dash is a five-mile timed run/walk through a scenic farm. Following the road race, scarecrows sponsored and created by area businesses will be displayed around the Gardiner Common. Families are invited to join in the Scarecrow Stroll and vote for their favorite scarecrows.

All proceeds from this event benefit club programs that serve over 1,600 children, ranging from 6 months to 17 years old. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley provides a safe, positive place that children and families can rely on. The Club serves an important role in the community, inspiring and enabling area youth to realize their full potential.

Interested volunteers, sponsors and donors may contact Alicia Wing, director of development, at 446-6300 or [email protected]. For more information, visit bgckv.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >