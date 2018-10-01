While Madison’s offense hummed in Friday’s 47-34 win over Oak Hill, it was a late defensive stand that may be the biggest thing the Bulldogs take from the game.

After Oak Hill scored with just under seven minutes left to cut Madison’s lead to a touchdown, 41-34, the Bulldogs responded with a long drive, reaching the Raiders’ 1 yard line. But a Madison fumble and recovery by Oak Hill at the 2 set the Raiders up with a chance to mount a game-tying drive with 2:23 to play. The Bulldogs never let Oak Hill get close. The drive ended in four plays and nine yards. Madison got the ball back deep in Raiders territory, and punched in a final insurance touchdown with 1:19 to play.

WEEKLY HONOR ROLL • Zack Nickerson made a 35-yard field goal as time expired to lift Lawrence to a 17-14 win at Winslow. • Lawrence’s Kyle Carpenter scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to help the Bulldogs complete their comeback win. • Madison’s Josh Savage scored four touchdowns on four consecutive carries in a 47-34 win over Oak Hill. • Nick Wildhaber of Waterville ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-6 win over Medomak Valley. • Andrew Whitaker of MCI returned an interception for a touchdown in a 56-0 win at Old Town. • Kobe Houghton of Skowhegan had 10 tackles and recovered a fumble in a 41-0 win over Hampden. • Skowhegan’s Cam Louder caught a pair of touchdown passes in the win over Hampden. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“We did a good job shutting it down,” Madison coach Scott Franzose said.

It’s that ability to refocus and not let a turnover spiral out of control that Franzose was glad to see from his team as the second half of the regular season gets underway.

“Guys are trusting the guys to the left and the right of them,” Franzose said. “We made a mistake, but we flipped the switch on defense and gave ourselves a chance to win the game.”

Madison (3-2) plays at Mountain Valley Friday.

• • •

After giving up 60 points in a Class B state championship game rematch to Marshwood, Skowhegan got back on track last week with a 41-0 shutout win over Hampden.

Entering the season, Skowhegan (3-2) had new players looking to step into big roles on offense after the graduation of the top three receivers from last year. With the second half of the season underway, it appears those questions have been answered. Cam Louder had a pair of touchdown catches in Friday’s game, while Colby Miller had a 50 yard touchdown run and a touchdown catch. Aidan Louder had four catches for 97 yards. While Skowhegan isn’t scoring at the high rate of last season’s prolific offense, the Indians still average just over 25 points per game.

Quarterback Marcus Christopher is just as sharp as he was last season. In Friday’s win, Christopher completed 10 of 12 passes for 170 yards.

Skowhegan plays at Brewer (1-4) Friday.

• • •

Mike Buck, a longtime member of the chain crew at Waterville Senior High School games, suffered a horrific injury just before halftime of Friday night’s game against Medomak Valley.

Buck had left the Medomak Valley sideline just before the half to walk to the concession stand and get water for the chain crew. Standing near the back of the end zone, Buck suffered a lower leg injury when players collided with him after a Waterville touchdown catch. Buck was taken to a Waterville hospital, then transported via Life Flight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Waterville athletic director Heidi Bernier could not provide details on Buck’s condition, citing patient privacy laws.

“I can tell you he’s OK,” Bernier said.

A card circulated around the high school Monday for anybody wanting to send Buck well wishes as he recovers. Waterville coach Matt Gilley made sure Buck will receive the game ball, Bernier added.

• • •

Mount View arrived late in Millonocket for Friday game against Stearns. The Mustangs pulled up at 6:L5 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

“I had a feeling we were going to make a lot of mistakes, and I told the kid that before the game, we had to fight through our mistakes,” Mount View coach Rick Leary said.

The Mustangs did just that, and while Leary felt the team didn’t play as well as it can offensively, the defense clamped down and earned second consecutive shutout. With the 21-0 win, Mount View improved to 3-2 and is very much in the mix for a Little Ten Conference playoff spot.

The win was the third straight for the Mustangs. Over that streak, Mount View outscored its opponents, Houlton, Orono, and Stearns, 81-6.

“The kids came ready to play hard on defense,” Leary said.

Next up for the Mustangs is a home game Saturday against Ellsworth (3-2), one of the teams Mount View is battling with for a playoff spot.

• • •

Around the state: This week’s game of the year is Scarborough at Thornton Academy Saturday in a battle of Class A South unbeaten teams. Scarborough is coming off an unexpected bye week, after last week’s game against Massabesic was canceled due to a outbreak of hand, foot, and mouth disease at Massabesic. As of now, Scarborough and Massabesic’s rankings in the Heal Point standings will reflect a seven game schedule, rather than an eight game set. Should the points end up affecting the A South standings, the Maine Principals’ Association football committee will consider the game a Massabesic forfeit and give Scarborough the win… Speaking of Thornton Academy, the Trojans have allowed just 14 points all season, while scoring 282. That’s an average score of 56-3. .. This stat probably does nothing more than demonstrate the disparity between the North and South in Class B. Five weeks into the season, only one Class B North team has allowed fewer than 100 points, Cony. Four Class B South teams have yet to allow 100 points.

