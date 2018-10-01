IN CHINA, Sunday at 2:24 p.m., assault was reported on 17th Fireroad.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 11:21 a.m., assault was reported on Feavey Road.

3:24 p.m., a case involving sex offenses was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORINTH, Sunday at 12:30 p.m., theft was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 7:49 p.m., assault was reported on Skowhegan Road.

10:30 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Burrill Street.

11:02 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Kennebec Street.

Monday at 12:26 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

1:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Narrow Gauge Square.

11:02 a.m., threatening was reported on Bridge Street.

9:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street and Broadway.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 4 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

IN JACKMAN, Sunday at 9:17 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Sunday at 11:42 a.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Moose Hill Road.

3:14 p.m., a person was removed on Commercial Way.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 1:50 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

7:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

Monday at 1:20 a.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Park Street.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 1:40 a.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Fairfield Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 12:53 p.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Greeley Street.

IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 4:46 p.m., assault was reported on West River Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Street.

Monday at 1 a.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Madison Avenue.

6:17 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Pooler Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main and Spring streets.

8:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Maple Street.

10:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

2:41 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Summer Street.

3:24 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

4:23 p.m., a case involving shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

5:05 p.m., a noise complaint was made on College Avenue.

6:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

7:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

8:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

10:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.

11:22 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 10:03 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on China Road.

Monday at 1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bert Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 1:18 a.m., Kenneth Kenneally Jr., 31, of Bremen, was arrested and charged with operating while his license was suspended or revoked.

1:38 a.m., Jennifer Lynn Nichols, 32, of Jay, was arrested and charged with OUI.

2:13 a.m., Tyler Ronald Jones, 33, of Topsham, was arrested and charged with OUI.

9:05 a.m., Travis L. Child, 32, of Mexico, was arrested and charged with violating a condition of release.

6:51 p.m., Travis Paul O’Neill, 29, of Eustis, was arrested and charged with operating while his license was suspended or revoked and two counts of violating a condition of release.

Sunday at 2:32 a.m., Thomas Charles Merrill, 34, of Falmouth, was arrested and charged with OUI.

10:17 p.m., Elisabeth W. Remsen, 57, of Coplin Plantation, was arrested and charged with OUI.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 10:43 a.m., Fredericia Sylvia Goodale, 47, of Newport, was arrested and charged with two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and a probation hold.

5:48 p.m., Reinah Esposito, 18, of Detroit, was arrested and charged with violating conditions of release.

5:51 p.m., Charles S. Curtis, 47, of Detroit, was arrested on a warrant and charged with violating a condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:18 p.m., Christian Cody Greaves, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

