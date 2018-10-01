Former President Barack Obama waded into the contentious battle for Maine’s 2nd District congressional race on Monday, endorsing Democrat Jared Golden in his bid to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin.

Obama endorsed dozens of candidates across the nation in his tweet, including two Maine Senate candidates, Karen Kusiak and Tom Wright in Districts 16 and 34, respectively, and nine Maine House candidates.

“Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service,” Obama said in a tweet, which included four pages of endorsements, listed by state.

In August, Obama released his first wave of endorsements, which included three Maine Senate candidates – Louis Luchini, Linda Sanborn and Laura Fortman.

The current endorsements were for state senate candidates Karen Kusiak, in District 16, and Tom Wright, in SD 34.

The endorsements for state House candidates were for: Tiffany Roberts-Lovel, HD-6; Diane Denk, HD9; Kelly McNamara, HD21; Chris Caiazzo, HD 28; Steve Ball, HD-80; Jennifer Day, HD 86; Chloe Maxmin, HD-88; Holly Stover, HD-89; and Vicki Doudera, HD-94.

“Success in these races is key to Democrats’ chances to take back Congress, the Maine Senate, and to build on our majority in the Maine House,” Maine Democratic Party Chairman Phil Bartlett said Monday. “These endorsements serve as a clear sign that these candidates are putting in the work it takes to flip their districts from red to blue.”

Poliquin, seeking his third term in Congress, faces a strong challenge from Golden, a state senator and Marine veteran from the Lewiston area. The 2nd District went for Donald Trump in the 2016 election, however, Democrats hope to capture the seat as they try to build a midterm elections wave.

There are two other candidates in the race, Tiffany Bond of Portland and William Hoar of Southwest Harbor, both independents.

