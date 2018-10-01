Hallowell will mark and celebrate the end of the major construction on Water Street with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the corner of Winthrop and Water streets.

Traffic will be stopped for about five minutes in both directions as the construction tape standing in for the symbolic ribbon is cut by Mayor Mark Walker, Cody Jean from Sargent Construction and MDOT Project Resident Karen Libby. The event will be followed by brief comments and presentations by Walker and Down With The Crown committee members.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony which will conclude around 9 a.m.

A more extensive community-wide celebration is being planned for Saturday, Oct. 20.

For more information, visit hallowell.org.

