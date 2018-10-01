A York County jury has convicted a man for his role in a boat crash on Wadleigh Pond in 2017.

Matthew Campbell, 43, of Lyman was found guilty of four counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon on Saturday. The trial lasted one day, York County District Attorney Kathryn Slattery said in a statement issued Monday.

The prosecutor told the jury that Campbell was driving a pontoon boat on the pond in Lyman on July 8, 2017. Just before midnight, Campbell struck another boat, injuring four occupants. He had not displayed any lights on the pontoon boat. The injured people were treated at a hospital and released. The Maine Warden Service investigated the crash.

Campbell was taken into custody after the jury reached its verdict. His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

