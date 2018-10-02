Isn’t it a sad thing when we decide that we will use killing as a form of birth control? There are so many forms of birth control on the market today, or you could put your unwanted baby up for adoption.

Killing it is not the answer. You have decided that you alone can make a decision on who lives or dies. You have taken away from that precious little person the right to grow up, maybe to be a great teacher, or a doctor or just a great human being. What if your own mother had decided to abort you? You wouldn’t even be here.

What do you do with the 6th Commandment? “Thou shalt not kill.” Think about it.

Grace Boyden

Clinton

Letters
