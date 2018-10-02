When the Maranacook school-based health center was in danger of losing its state funding, Sen. Shenna Bellows supported legislation to have this funding reinstated. Shenna’s hard work and passion for the health of youth in our district has ensured that students receive timely mental health services, assessments by a physician assistant and preventative education by health center staff.

I will be voting for Shenna Bellows because she is diligent, caring and consistently works with the best interest of our residents in mind.

Sandy Hunter

Readfield

