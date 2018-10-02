WHITEFIELD — Facing complaints of unsatisfactory service at the town office, the Selectboard is reviewing the hours of operation at the town office.

The Selectboard, missing two of its five members, briefly discussed three proposals written by Town Clerk Darlene Beaulieu, but action was tabled until Oct. 16 when the full board would be available.

The staffing issue was part of a larger conversation in Whitefield that involved potentially hiring an administrative assistant or a town manager, but Selectman Tony Marple told the Kennebec Journal on Sept. 27 that a change in the system of government in Whitefield is not forthcoming. Instead, the Selectboard was going to look into adding more hours to administrative jobs at the town office.

“One of the things is they have to tell people that come to the office when it’s closing at 3 o’clock that they can’t do a new vehicle registration because it takes too much time,” he said.

These problems are in line with what residents and town officials in Dresden — and statewide — discussed in August. Residents complained of poor service at the town office and workers said they didn’t have the necessary time or training to adequately perform essentially functions.

Experts said town administrative jobs, particularly elected positions, are very complex and workers need time to learn municipal procedures. Further, funding more hours, or a full-time job, could be met with push back from residents.

Beaulieu said none of the complaints have been about the temperament of the workers, just about the office’s hours. She said one of the biggest complaint was a lack of time to do town business during the week if there is a Monday holiday.

“Monday nights we’re open until 7, but if it’s a holiday we’re closed,” she said. “We have a late day on Monday (and) people complain because we don’t have a late day on Tuesday.”

Three proposals, drafted by Beaulieu, were presented ahead of Tuesday meeting. The office is currently open for a total of 30 hours a week on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Monday, the office is open from 7 a.m. to noon and reopens to from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Tuesday and Friday, the office is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Wednesday it is open from 7 a.m. to noon.

The first proposal would have the office open late on Tuesday rather than Monday, but maintains the same number of weekly hours. The proposal said it addresses complaints about reduced service after Monday holidays.

The second proposal would add seven hours to the schedule and opens the office every weekday. The town has two administrative employees for the office. Under this proposal, one worker would work 22 hours and the other would work 15.

The third proposal would add four hours and closes the office on Wednesday instead of Thursday to address specific complaints about the office not being open on Thursday.

Beaulieu said she favored the third proposal. She added that closing on Wednesday made sense because the hours are already short that day and she could focus on treasury work while no one was in the office.

“(The third proposal) increases the hours but also allows a closed day to catch up on Wednesday for those of us who need that time to do other projects without disruption,” Beaulieu wrote.

Beaulieu said the town spends $113,973.60 on hourly wages for administrative workers. The first proposal does not change that figure, the second increases that amount by $5,148 and the third is a $2,496 increase.

Selectmen Frank Ober and Bill McKeen were absent from this meeting and Selectman Charlene Donahue will be absent at the Oct. 9 meeting. Action could be taken on Oct. 16.

