READFIELD — Abigail Jacques scored the only goals of the game to lead Maranacook to a 2-0 win over Central in Class C field hockey action Tuesday.

Alyssa Pratt made five saves to earn the shutout in the cage for Maranacook (5-6-0), and Abigail Whitcomb assisted on both Jacques’ scores.

Central dropped to 0-9-0.

BOYS SOCCER

EDWARD LITTLE 5, GARDINER 4, OT: Oliver Hall scored his second goal of the game in the extra session, leading the Eddies to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference win in a game played at Lewiston High School.

Wol Maiwen-Diing also scored a pair of goals for Edward Little (5-3-0).

Casey Bourque had a hat trick for Gardiner (6-3-1). Isaac Gammon added a goal, and Cam Babcock collected two assists.

VALLEY 4, RANGELEY 1: A three-goal second half lifted the Cavs to the East/West Conference win in Bingham.

Mason Wyman, Spencer Hunnewell, Joey Thomas and Thanawit Korcharoenrat each had a goal for Valley (1-6-0). Keegan Farnham made 11 saves.

Nolan Boone scored for Rangeley (3-6-0) while Garrett Burgess made 13 saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

OAK HILL 3, TELSTAR 0: Julia Noel, Audrey Bauer and Maggie Ryder each scored for the Raiders in a rain-shortened Mountain Valley Conference game in Bethel.

Luci Rothwell made 11 saves for Telstar in the loss.

RANGELEY 3, VALLEY 1: Mary-Paige Swiney scored twice to lead the Lakers (5-2-1) to the East/West Conference victory in Bingham.

Emily Eastlack also scored for Rangeley.

Kendra Sweet had the goal for Valley (0-9).

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, GARDINER 0: Evelyn Lukis had eight kills and eight aces as the Clippers (8-2) beat the Tigers (5-5) in straight sets at Yarmouth.

Dominique Moran had 18 assists for Yarmouth, which won 25-7, 25-12, 25-13.

Erin Frankhauser had four kills for Gardiner.

