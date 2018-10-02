READFIELD — Abigail Jacques scored the only goals of the game to lead Maranacook to a 2-0 win over Central in Class C field hockey action Tuesday.
Alyssa Pratt made five saves to earn the shutout in the cage for Maranacook (5-6-0), and Abigail Whitcomb assisted on both Jacques’ scores.
Central dropped to 0-9-0.
BOYS SOCCER
EDWARD LITTLE 5, GARDINER 4, OT: Oliver Hall scored his second goal of the game in the extra session, leading the Eddies to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference win in a game played at Lewiston High School.
Wol Maiwen-Diing also scored a pair of goals for Edward Little (5-3-0).
Casey Bourque had a hat trick for Gardiner (6-3-1). Isaac Gammon added a goal, and Cam Babcock collected two assists.
VALLEY 4, RANGELEY 1: A three-goal second half lifted the Cavs to the East/West Conference win in Bingham.
Mason Wyman, Spencer Hunnewell, Joey Thomas and Thanawit Korcharoenrat each had a goal for Valley (1-6-0). Keegan Farnham made 11 saves.
Nolan Boone scored for Rangeley (3-6-0) while Garrett Burgess made 13 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
OAK HILL 3, TELSTAR 0: Julia Noel, Audrey Bauer and Maggie Ryder each scored for the Raiders in a rain-shortened Mountain Valley Conference game in Bethel.
Luci Rothwell made 11 saves for Telstar in the loss.
RANGELEY 3, VALLEY 1: Mary-Paige Swiney scored twice to lead the Lakers (5-2-1) to the East/West Conference victory in Bingham.
Emily Eastlack also scored for Rangeley.
Kendra Sweet had the goal for Valley (0-9).
VOLLEYBALL
YARMOUTH 3, GARDINER 0: Evelyn Lukis had eight kills and eight aces as the Clippers (8-2) beat the Tigers (5-5) in straight sets at Yarmouth.
Dominique Moran had 18 assists for Yarmouth, which won 25-7, 25-12, 25-13.
Erin Frankhauser had four kills for Gardiner.
