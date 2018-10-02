Party affiliation:

Republican

Matt Pouliot Senate District 15 Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney, and Vassalboro

Social media accounts:

Facebook: /MattForMe Instagram: /pouliotforsenate Twitter: @matt_pouliot

Occupation:

Realtor and real estate investor

Education:

Bachelor of Science — business administration University of Maine at Augusta ’09, Council of State Governments — Eastern Leadership Academy 2015, Leadership Maine 2016

Community Organizations:

Augusta Board of Trade Member; Calumet Club Member; Kennebec Valley Historical Society Member

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Private pilot with float plane rating. Avid outdoor enthusiast — hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and skiing are all activities I do regularly. Frequent traveler.

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature:

6

Committee assignments (if elected):

Appropriations

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

Improved access to medication-assisted therapy and connection to community. Broad based counseling services and work placement opportunities for those in recovery. Tougher penalties for dealers.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

We need more case managers and improved systems for tracking and following up on complaints made to the state.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

This is a decision best made at the local level. However, we must maintain rigorous learning standards to ensure that all Maine students graduate ready to work or attend post-secondary education.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

I support measures that ensure access to health care is affordable for all Mainers. We need transparency in Rx costs & medical services so consumers can make informed decisions.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No. It would be devastating to the Maine economy if passed. The need to help the population outlined in Q1 is real, but this is the wrong approach to funding it.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Absolutely. In 2016, I co-chaired the National Network of State Legislators Committed to Civil Governance. I’ve facilitated civil discourse workshops in multiple states, including Maine.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I’ve visited six continents, and have driven a motorcycle on four of them.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

