As a teacher at Maranacook, I am strongly urging my Maranacook friends in Senate District 14 to vote for Matt Stone.

On the campaign trail, Matt and I have had several opportunities to speak about education and the school districts within District 14. Matt is a true believer in opportunities that include elementary and middle schools with less standardized testing, greater access to vocational education, and replicating the successes at our amazing community colleges.

Matt recognizes Maine’s fantastic teachers and how they need more freedom and time to teach and collaborate, focusing much less on clunky standardized tests and one-size-fits-all initiatives from the state and federal governments.

My classroom and our schools need more student-first allies. I hope my friends at the Maranacook, Winthrop, Gardiner, Hall-Dale, and Monmouth school districts vote Matt Stone for state Senate.

Justin Fecteau

Augusta

