WATERVILLE — A representative from Thomas College plans to visit Winslow High School at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at 20 Danielson St.
The representative will meet with students to share Thomas College’s story and what it has to offer.
For more information about Thomas, visit thomas.edu.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
MEMIC to pay record dividends in November
-
Local & State
Portland man seriously injured in crash on Maine Turnpike in Saco
-
Nation & World
FBI completes interview of Kavanaugh’s high school friend
-
Local & State
Search teams look for missing North Yarmouth woman
-
Business
Collins, King urge USDA to fund broadband in ‘geographically challenged’ areas