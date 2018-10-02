WATERVILLE — A representative from Thomas College plans to visit Winslow High School at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at 20 Danielson St.

The representative will meet with students to share Thomas College’s story and what it has to offer.

For more information about Thomas, visit thomas.edu.

