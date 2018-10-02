AUGUSTA — Volunteer Day! is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 12, at Viles Arboretum, 153 Hospital St. Participants are asked to meet in the front parking lot at 8 a.m.
Event organizers will focus on sprucing up the Daughters of the American Revolution garden.
Tasks will include moving stones, re-locating granite benches (be sure to wear closed toe shoes), landscaping (bring work gloves if you can), and raking.
Any safety equipment needed will be provided. The event will be held rain or shine.
Farmers Market located at the Arboretum will include local goods and an ethnic hot lunch will be available to purchase.
For more information, email Megan Woods at [email protected].
-
Business
MEMIC to pay record dividends in November
-
Local & State
Portland man seriously injured in crash on Maine Turnpike in Saco
-
Nation & World
FBI completes interview of Kavanaugh’s high school friend
-
Local & State
Search teams look for missing North Yarmouth woman
-
Business
Collins, King urge USDA to fund broadband in ‘geographically challenged’ areas