AUGUSTA — Volunteer Day! is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 12, at Viles Arboretum, 153 Hospital St. Participants are asked to meet in the front parking lot at 8 a.m.

Event organizers will focus on sprucing up the Daughters of the American Revolution garden.

Tasks will include moving stones, re-locating granite benches (be sure to wear closed toe shoes), landscaping (bring work gloves if you can), and raking.

Any safety equipment needed will be provided. The event will be held rain or shine.

Farmers Market located at the Arboretum will include local goods and an ethnic hot lunch will be available to purchase.

For more information, email Megan Woods at [email protected].

