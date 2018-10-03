WILTON — A state fire investigator said Tuesday that someone set fire to a 200th anniversary banner strung across the front of the First Congregational Church on Main Street on Monday night.

The banner was destroyed and clapboard siding was damaged, Jeremy Damren of the Office of Maine State Fire Marshal said.

The First Congregational Church on Main Street in Wilton was damaged Monday night when someone set fire to a 200th anniversary banner strung across the front, a state fire investigator said Monday. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

A passerby saw the fire and called 911 about 9:13 p.m., Damren said. A Wilton firefighter took the banner down and doused it with a bucket of water.

The church was built in 1869.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Office of Maine State Fire Marshal at 207-624-7076 or Wilton Police Department at 207-645-4222.

