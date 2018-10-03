Maine Mountain Chamber Music will perform Anton Dvořák’s String Quintet in G Major, Op 77, and Frédéric Chopin’s Piano Concerto No 1 in E Minor, Op 11, with string accompaniment at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall at the University of Maine at Farmington, 224 Main St. in Farmington.

The concert, sponsored by ArtsFarmington, will take place in In 1877, when Dvořák wrote his String Quintet in G Major, he was at the height of his first enthusiasm for Bohemian music, and each of the movements is indelibly marked with Bohemian melting melodies, poignant harmonies, and vigorous rhythms.

In comparison with his previous chamber pieces, the Quintet is not only technically more refined and structurally more balanced, but it also has a more imposing sound — the unusual addition of the double bass in place of the fifth instrument allowed the composer to move the cello part to a higher, more lyrical position, giving the Quintet a special sonority, one that’s expansive and peculiarly well-suited to its composer’s sunny musical language.

Admission will cost $15, and is free for children and for UMF students with ID.

For more information, call 778-5074.

