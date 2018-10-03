AUGUSTA — The Augusta Police Department rolled out its new mobile phone application for gathering tips at their Coffee with Cops event at McDonald’s on Bangor Street on Wednesday.

The “Augusta PD” app, which can be downloaded for free on the Apple and Android app stores, displays press releases for users to add tips to. Most recently, the press release for the Tuesday robbery of the Bangor Street Subway was posted on the app. Users can also leave tips unrelated to ongoing investigations.

Tips are left with a subject, location, description and an optional photo or video. There is no function to add a name to a tip, nor do you have to create an account to use the service.

The app includes a live crime map and contains social media and contact information for the department.

