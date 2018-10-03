While driving Sen. Shenna Bellows around knocking on doors, I see the amazing way she connects with her constituents. She has a down-to-earth, friendly manner and an ability to draw out their concerns. She really listens to their ideas and opinions.

District 14 is really fortunate to have such an accessible and hard-working legislator. You can contact her and she’ll immediately respond. Her legislative reports arrive on a regular basis. Her committee work and appearances at schools, organizations and hospitals are reported in local newspapers and on television.

Shenna fights for legislation that affects us all. She has had an impact on bills that passed: property tax relief, the lowering of prescription drug costs, environmental bills, and many others.

Shenna’s journey as a public servant for the people of Maine has been impressive. Let’s protect it. Let’s embrace it. Re-elect Shenna Bellows for District 14.

Walter Guild

Farmingdale

