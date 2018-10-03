I am writing in support of Shenna Bellows for senator in District 14. Having been born in and climbed out of poverty, Shenna has a deep understanding and empathy for the struggles that our citizens battle every day.

As director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, Shenna successfully fought for the voting rights and privacy of all Maine people, regardless of their political affiliation or social class. Her experience as a volunteer in the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps brought out her problem solving skills for all kinds of challenges facing Mainers on a daily basis.

She is a positive person who seeks constructive solutions and has developed plans to address many of the challenges before us. Shenna Bellows is a role model as a senator, and the voters of District 14 can be most proud of their senator.

Edward W. Potter

Gardiner

