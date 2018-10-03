Dawn Marie Castner

Party affiliation:

Democrat

Social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dawn.castner.1;

https://www.facebook.com/DawnCastnerDistrict79/notifications/

Occupation:

Teacher, Mount View Elementary, Thorndike

Education:

BS in education, UMA; MA in education, Fitchburg State College, 36 credits beyond masters UMA, UME

Community Organizations:

Director of Education, RSU 18; Education Programming Committee, chair, RSU 18; committee member, China for a Lifetime; China Democratic Committee; Friends of China

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Cooking, reading, playing piano, water activities, nature walks, skiing.

Family status:

Married to Christian Castner, 3 children 7 grandchildren

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Education and Cultural Committee

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

The state’s opiate crisis needs to be addressed. I would support constructive legislation that will benefit the individual, family and society at large.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

The state’s child abuse prevention system requires a data-based analysis to determine needs, which I suspect are numerous. I would support legislation based on the analysis.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

No, the gaps with proficiency-based diplomas are expectation crevasses too deep to be an all-encompassing approach.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Being healthy is a basic need and right, health care for all benefits the individual and those benefits become external; to the immediate family, the extended, the workplace and society as a whole.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

Yes, I have discovered as I campaign so many elders between 60 and 93 who are in their homes want to stay, even if they need volunteer help with maintaining that independence.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

There are methods that can be used to promote constructive, productive dialogue. Use one of the methods as a baseline for discussions, with consideration for the constituents.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I come from a family where I was the only girl. I had five younger brothers.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

