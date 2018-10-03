“Let the word go forth from this time and place, to friend and foe alike, that the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans.” Sound familiar?

Chloe Maxmin introduced herself when she visited me at home a while back. She’s running for election Nov. 6 to represent House District 88. She spoke of her interest in senior concerns and her support of public education, issues near and dear to my heart — I’m a senior and once taught in junior high.

She was raised on a farm, as was I. Chloe impressed me with her commitment and energy. After visiting her website I’m convinced that she will best prepared to speak for the residents of Chelsea, Jefferson, Whitefield and part of Nobleboro.

To my fellow seniors: don’t you think it’s time to pass the torch?

Peter Froehlich

Whitefield

