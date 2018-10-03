Party affiliation:

Democrat

Jan Marie Collins

Social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=jancollinsforstatesenate

Occupation:

Blueberry farmer, retired high school science teacher

Education:

Mt Blue HS, Rochester Institute of Technology (BA), UMF (BS), USM (MEd), KVCC (AS)

Community Organizations:

Assistant coordinator Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition, 2016-present; volunteer researcher BatME, 2016- present; volunteer presenter Mt Blue State Park, summer 2015 and summer 2016; president, Tyngtown Club, 2013-2014, current Tyngtown member; Foothills Land Trust Board of Directors, 2005-2012; Wilton Comprehensive Plan Committee, 2007-09; Kennebunkport Conservation Commission, 1997-2004; Kennebunkport Growth Planning Committee, 2000-2004; chair of the Land Use subcommittee; Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, board of trustees 2000-2004; Maine Audubon Society, vernal pool monitor, 1999-2002.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Hiking (summer 1982 and Summer 1985, thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail, Georgia to Maine) (Summer 1983, thru-hiked Pacific Northwest Trail from Montana to Washington); reading, kayaking, travel.

Family status:

Married, three adult children, lots of grandchildren

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Taxation Committee, Health and Human Services, Education Committee, Criminal Justice and Public Safety, and Environment and Natural Resources

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

Prevention: monitor prescriptions, provide alternative medications and education; and rehabilitation: increase programs and beds, drug courts statewide, provide rehab programs in jails and prison.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

Annual training for mandatory reporters; caps on caseloads for child protective workers and more professional training/mentoring; greater financial and technical support for foster parents.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

The goal has always been proficiency. What has changed is the criteria used and the way we measure achievement. As a teacher, I have found the new system faulty and at times counterproductive.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Yes. Lack of health insurance has put rural hospitals at risk, led to the loss of quality of life, increased health care costs as people defer medical treatment, lost productivity and higher mortality.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

Question 1 is flawed. The current tax system must be overhauled so that the needs of the elderly and disabled can be met and homecare (less expensive than institutional care) can be available to all.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

It is time for change in Augusta, we need new people in the Legislature who can work across the aisle and negotiate compromise with civility. I am a great listener, a prerequisite for understanding.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I am a Maine master naturalist and volunteer regularly to do programs on a wide variety of natural history topics, including bats.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: