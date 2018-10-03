Party affiliation:

Republican

Jeffrey Pierce

Social media accounts:

None listed

Occupation:

Builder, sole proprietor of restoration business

Education:

Graduated from Cony High School

Community Organizations:

Served as the chairman of the Dresden Planning Board and as a co-chair of NOAA. Master Maon and former director of the Maine Elver Fisherman’s Association.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and hiking.

Family status:

Married to my wife Ann. We have 2 children

Years in the Legislature:

4

Committee assignments (if elected):

Environment and Natural Resources; Government Oversight Committee

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I have supported bills to provide more funding to hire additional MDEA agents to target the dealers bringing this poison into Maine and more treatment for addicts. Focus must be enforcement/treatment.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

I serve on the Government Oversight Committee. Four bills that recently passed were based on the investigation triggered by a GOC investigation, shifting the focus to the best interest of the child.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

This is a decision best left up to the local districts. They know what’s best for their students. Repealing the proficiency-based diploma mandate was a huge accomplishment by the Legislature.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Without a sustainable and responsible funding source the answer is no. But I am willing to listen with an open mind to any ideas to improve healthcare for Mainers, especially the disabled and the elderly.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No. This is a $300 million annual tax increase on Maine families and empowers a newly formed board with spending millions of taxpayer dollars.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

We get a lot more work done in a bipartisan fashion than the media likes to report. Unfortunately, conflict sells newspapers so that’s all people hear about.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I have a soft spot in my heart for shelter animals. My wife and I have taken in a number of homeless cats over the years.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

