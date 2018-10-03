Party affiliation:

Republican

Matthew William Stone Senate District 14 Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner, and Winthrop.

Social media accounts:

Facebook.com/stoneformaine; Twitter.com/stoneformaine; Instagram: @stoneformaine

Occupation:

Not-for-profit financial services

Education:

Diploma, Oak Hill HS; attended University of Southern Maine

Community Organizations:

Monmouth Community Players; Community Little Theatre

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Hiking, acting, writing

Family status:

Single; two nieces, nephew on the way

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Insurance and Financial Affairs; Criminal Justice and Public Safety; Education and Cultural Affairs

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

We need to lock up drug dealers while also providing treatment to their victims. I support “tough love” policies that force people off opiates rather than wean them onto other substances.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

My dad was a detective for CPS, so I understand how tough social work can be. I will work with all stakeholders, starting with front-line state workers, to craft long-lasting reforms to the system.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

No. Students and teachers agree: proficiency-based education not only doesn’t work but wastes precious classroom hours. I urge all school districts to abandon this failed program.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

A state program won’t be viable until we reverse our demographic decline by raising our birth rate. For now, I support common-sense solutions like “Right-to-Shop” that reduce out-of-pocket expenses.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No, the tax would drive middle-class working couples out of state, further shrinking our tax base and leading to even worse home care for our seniors. There are also potential HIPAA violations in Q1.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. I’m going to make a point of sharing at least one meal a week with a member of the other party. We have some amazing restaurants in my district that aren’t too far from the capitol.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I nearly joined the Democratic Party in 2015 so I could cast a protest vote for Jim Webb’s presidential run. I admired that he fought against the ruinous trade and foreign policies of the neocons.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: