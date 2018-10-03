I think more people would purchase a cobblestone with a name on it on the RiverWalk if it was a lot less money (“Waterville’s $1.5 million RiverWalk at Head of Falls open to the public,” Sept. 17).

Diane Hubert

photo-store
Waterville

filed under:
Letters
