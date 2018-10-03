Party affiliation:

Republican

Robert Staples II

Social media accounts:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CandidateRobertStaples/

Occupation:

Retired teacher, small business owner

Education:

Bachelors, UMF

Community Organizations:

RSU 73 School Board

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Collecting too many things to list, reading, watching sports

Family status:

Married 39 Years

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Education, or where I’m needed

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I am not qualified to answer that question. But, if I get elected I will talk to those who are and research the issue to come up with an answer that hopefully will work.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

I abhor anyone who abuses a child. I am for mandatory jail time for anyone who abuses a child. The time should be long enough to make others think twice.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

No. There are many things that need to be changed in education. Proficiency-based diplomas isn’t a change that should have been made. I don’t have enough space here to answer this fully.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Not until someone can show me how it can be funded without taxing the rich who are already paying more than everyone else.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No! This has no oversight. Taxing everyone who makes over $128,400 an extra 3.8% will only make it harder to attract doctors, optometrists, dentists and other professionals to Maine.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Frustrated? Yes! I have a history of working with people like the above-mentioned and getting things done. Being honest and straightforward, plus working with the other side of the aisle.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

At one time I was partial owner of a professional wrestling league.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: