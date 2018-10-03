Party affiliation:

Republican

Scott Cyrway

Social media accounts:

@senatorcyrway

Occupation:

Retired law enforcement/DARE Training Coordinator for Maine

Education:

BS, life sciences/ag, UMaine, with minor in forest management; licensed real estate agent, graduate of the Maine Law Enforcement Academy

Community Organizations:

Goodwill Hinckley MeAns board member

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Guitar, hiking, mountain biking, Jeeping

Family status:

Married with three children, eight grandchildren

Years in the Legislature:

4

Committee assignments (if elected):

Veterans and Legal Affairs, Criminal Justice and Public Safety, Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I sponsored legislation to create a manslaughter charge for drug dealers who deal drugs that result in a death. I have also supported putting more resources into treatment (hub-and-spoke).

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

I recently supported a number of bills to get more boots on the ground and provide raises for caseworkers so we can attract and retain a qualified workforce, among other important reforms.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

We recently repealed the mandate so that proficiency-based diplomas are now a local choice. If it works, districts can keep going with what is in place, if not, districts can now change course.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

I am not in favor because I worry that Maine would have more trouble recruiting and keeping qualified doctors and specialists, as we see Canada struggling to maintain quality care under their system.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No. Maine can’t afford to be the highest-taxed state in the country. It would hurt our industries and make it difficult to recruit new employers and workers to our state.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

With technology today, there are fewer face-to-face conversations between people who don’t agree on policy matters. It’s important to have open dialogue with everyone, regardless of political party.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

My daughter signed me up for an adult tap dancing and jazz class. I enjoyed it so much that I took lessons for 10 years at Laurie’s School of Dance in Winslow.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

