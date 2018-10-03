Party affiliation:

Democrat

Shenna Bellows Senate District 14 Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner, and Winthrop.

Social media accounts:

Occupation:

Nonprofit executive director

Education:

BA, Middlebury College

Community Organizations:

Manchester Conservation Commission; Winthrop Area Chamber of Commerce

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Hiking, reading

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature:

2

Committee assignments (if elected):

Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I support a three-pronged approach that includes prevention, law enforcement and treatment and was proud to vote for a bipartisan package, including funding for the hub and spoke model and enforcement.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

I supported a bipartisan package of reforms, but we must still do more. I support a task force to comprehensively review the child welfare system. We should always put best interest of the child first.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

I support the ability of schools to make their own decisions to opt in or out of proficiency-based diplomas depending upon their local resources, leadership and community support.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

I support universal healthcare. Our current system isn’t working. Health insurance premiums and deductibles are out of control, putting a huge strain on families and business. It’s time for a change.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

I will respect the will of the voters, whatever they decide. My mom is a home healthcare nurse, so I support the goals of the home healthcare referendum but have questions about the funding.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

We need more civility in our politics, which is why I’m running a positive campaign. As state senator, I’ve always looked for opportunities to build bipartisan coalitions to get things done.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I grew up without electricity or running water until I was in the fifth grade. This was part of my motivation to run for office. I think we need more elected officials who know what it is like.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

