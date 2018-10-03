I live not too far from the Laura E. Richards School in Gardiner. On a recent Monday morning, I heard music coming from somewhere — it was “God Bless America.”
As I listened more intensely I discovered it was coming from the school just around the corner. It lifted my spirit and made my day. Thank You.
Patricia Greenleaf
Gardiner
